Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Lowers in India with Bonus Offers

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in India and globally. Following that launch, the company has reduced the price of its Galaxy S25. The Samsung Galaxy S25 has not got any price cuts, so keep that in mind. The price has only been lowered with the bonus offers bundled. The Galaxy S25 is the base device in the Galaxy S25 series. It is the flagship phone series from Samsung for 2025. Let's take a look at the price of the phone and then a quick look over the specifications below.









Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 starts in India at Rs 74,999. This is for the base 12GB+128GB variant. Now, the same will be available for Rs 63,999. This will be possible because of the Rs 11,000 upgrad bonus that Samsung is offering its users. This offer is only for the base model mentioned here. The exchange value will also depend on the current condition of your device, its model, and more.

In case the users don't want to trade their old phone, they can go for the bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000. There are plenty of no-cost EMI options available as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S25 will run on Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. It has a triple-camera unit at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The device also has a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. It has a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. There's a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen in the phone.