Realme GT 7, GT 7T Details Surface Ahead of Launch

Realme is soon going to launch two new smartphones for the global and the Indian market - Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T. These devices will launch on May 27, 2025. Realme has confirmed the launch date. However, ahead of the launch, the specifications and the price of the devices has leaked. Both the devices are said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and feature AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Let'st take a look at what's out right now.









Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price and Specs Leaked

The Realme GT 7T is expected to start around Rs 67,000 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The GT 7 is expected to start around Rs 77,000 for the same memory. The Realme GT 7 and GT 7T will reportedly feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e and MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max processors.

The devices will support up to 6,000nits of peak brightness. Both the phones are expected to feature LTPS AMPOLED display as per the leaks. The devices are likely going to pack plenty of AI (artificial intelligence) features, according to a report from Ytechb.

The major difference between Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will come in the processor and the camera module. There are likely going to be differences in the battery choice too. The Realme GT 7 launched in China with a 7200mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. It will be interesting to see if the Indian unit also has such a large battery.

The GT 7 series from Realme will be the flagship series for 2025 in India and the global markets. For confirmed details, we will have to wait a few days for the launch. But even before the launch, Realme is actually teasing and revealing details of the devices on its social media handles.