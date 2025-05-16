Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Announced: Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 has a Kryo CPU with a 64-bit architecture. There's one prime core clocked at 2.8 GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and three efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

Highlights

qualcomm snapdragon 7 gen 4 soc announced

Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC (System-on-a-Chip) for the upcoming generation of smartphones. The Qualcomm 7 series chips have seen wide adoption from several major brands. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC is the latest offering in this series, and promises power upgrades with the addition of better camera and AI (aritificial intelligence) capabilities. Qualcomm has confirmed the intial adopters of the chipset will be devices from HONOR and Vivo. Let's take a look at the features of the chipset.




Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Features

Qualcomm said, "The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 also delivers innovative AI capabilities, including support for Gen AI assistants and popular large language models (LLMs) running directly on the device, with new-in-series stable diffusion image generation."

The chipset is built on the 4nm process and has USB 3.1 with UFS 4.0 storage support. There's Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP). There's support for WQHD+ display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, said, "With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, we are delivering new levels of possibilities in the 7-series with AI-driven experiences built directly into the hardware, making it easier than ever for users to capture, create, and share."

For real world performance with the devices, we will have to wait a few days.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

