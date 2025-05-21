Fortnite is Back on Apple App Store for iPhones, iPads

Fortnite, a popular multi-player game from Epic Games is back on Apple's ecosystem. Now iPhone and iPad users can download Fortnite on their devices. Due to a long tussle between Apple and Epic Games over the commissions that Apple was charging for in-game purchases. Apple was charging 30% from the developers for every sale they made (in-game). This was a lot for Epic Games, and thus, the game developer included an external payment link for the users which bypassed Apple's commissions. This didn't sit well with Apple and the Cupertino tech giant removed Fortnite from the App Store.









This led to a long battle between Epic Games and Apple which started in August of 2020. However, Fornite is finally back on the App Store. The app is visible in the App Store and can be downloaded too. It is a free game and requires the iPhone or the iPad to be running on the OS version 17.4, respectively.

Fornite has said, "Fortnite is back! Be the last player standing in Battle Royale, OG and Zero Build, carry your squad to victory in fast-paced Reload, build your own adventures in LEGO® Fortnite, or headline a concert in Fortnite Festival — it's all here. Play thousands of free creator-made islands with your friends, including tycoons, deathruns, zombie survival, and more."

While the game is free, users can still make in game purchases. The game is available both for the iPad and the iPhone users.