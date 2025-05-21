

Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata Group, may be forced to inject fresh capital into its beleaguered telecom arm, Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL), as the company faces a mounting liability of Rs 19,256 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and other statutory dues payable to the government, Business Standard reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea AGR Case 2025: What Industry Experts are Saying: Report









Tata Sons Issues Letter of Comfort

"With a negative net worth of Rs 17,876 crore and steep accumulated losses, Tata Teleservices is in no position to meet its obligations without support. Tata Sons has issued a letter of comfort to back the payment," the report quoted sources as saying.

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and TTSL, which sought waivers on interest, penalties, and interest on penalties related to AGR dues. The apex court termed the petitions "misconceived" but noted that any relief, if at all, would have to come from the government.

Tata Sons' Financial Backing Remains Crucial

The financial pressure on TTSL has intensified despite opting into the Department of Telecommunications' relief package in October 2021, which allowed a four-year moratorium on AGR payments until March 2026. The report noted that Care Ratings, in a June 2024 note, had flagged the risk of future liabilities post-moratorium and highlighted Tata Sons' continued financial backing, including a cumulative capital infusion of Rs 46,595 crore into Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) up to June 2019.

AGR Liabilities

As of March 31, 2024, TTSL had fully recognised the AGR liability, including accrued interest, under its borrowings as deferred payment obligations. The dues stood at Rs 17,830 crore last year — Rs 14,463 crore under Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Rs 3,367 crore under Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd (TTML) — and have since increased to Rs 19,256 crore by March 2025, according to the report.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief

According to the company's FY25 annual report, TTSL reported a net loss of Rs 994 crore on revenues of Rs 3,626 crore. Following the sale of its wireless business to Bharti Airtel, Tata Sons assumed responsibility for repaying all outstanding bank loans and acquiring the stake of former partner NTT Docomo, thereby preserving its reputation for financial integrity.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.