Telcos Oppose DoT’s Move to Delicense Lower 6GHz Band, Cite 5G Expansion Concerns



Telecom operators are preparing to oppose the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) draft proposal to delicence the lower 6GHz spectrum band, citing major concerns over 5G network expansion in India, Business Standard reported, quoting Industry sources. The DoT has proposed unlicensed use of the 5925–6425 MHz band — part of the coveted 6GHz mid-band spectrum — for low-power indoor and very low-power outdoor applications, such as Wi-Fi services. The proposal, currently open for public consultation, aims to enhance broadband access and promote next-generation Wi-Fi technologies without the need for spectrum assignment or prior authorisation.

Telcos Raise Concerns Over 5G Coverage Impact

However, telecom companies have raised strong objections, arguing that the lower 6GHz band is essential for delivering nationwide 5G coverage. They claim that delicensing the band will severely limit access to valuable mid-band spectrum, which offers the optimal balance of capacity and coverage required for dense urban environments.

"So far, limited spectrum has forced Bharti Airtel to re-farm its existing mid-band spectrum to support soaring 5G traffic, while Reliance Jio has pushed for more airwaves in the 3.5GHz band," the report quoted sources as saying.

6GHz Spectrum

Part of the coveted mid-band spectrum — which offers a balance of coverage and capacity — the 6GHz band has long been contested between mobile operators and tech firms. A senior private-sector telecom executive was quoted in the report as saying that the 6GHz band is "critical for national-scale 5G coverage" and that telcos will soon raise the issue formally with the government. The DoT is accepting feedback on the draft for 30 days.

GSMA and COAI's Stance

A recent report by the GSM Association (GSMA) estimated that allocating the 6GHz band for licensed mobile use could save India up to USD 10 billion annually in 5G network deployment costs. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has also asserted that India must free up at least 1,200 MHz of mid-band spectrum — particularly in the 6GHz range — to meet the IMT-2020 global standard for 5G user experience, which benchmarks 100 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink speeds.

Jio's Approach

"Jio's approach aligns with global operators," one telecom executive was quoted as saying. "With many countries reserving most or all of the 6GHz band for unlicensed use like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, carriers are depending on C-band and mid-band spectrum (3.3–3.8 GHz) for 5G networks."

Global Spectrum Landscape

The 6GHz band has become a flashpoint globally, with divergent approaches taken by major economies. The United States and South Korea have opened the entire 5925–7125 MHz band for unlicensed use, prioritising Wi-Fi. Conversely, at the World Radiocommunication Conference in December 2023, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) designated the upper portion (6425–7125 MHz) for licensed mobile operations. Brazil, after initially delicensing the full band, later reallocated part of it for mobile services. The UK is currently reviewing its stance.

Telecom operators are expected to formally approach the government, urging it to preserve part of the 6GHz band for licensed 5G use, in line with the ITU framework and to safeguard India's long-term digital infrastructure goals.

