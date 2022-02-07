ACT Offering a Free Month of Service or Wi-Fi Router to Users on Offer

ACT Fibernet, a recognised internet service provider (ISP) throughout India, is offering users a free month of service or a free Wi-Fi router if they purchase the plan on offer. ACT’s 40 Mbps broadband plan is currently on offer if the users decide to purchase it for six months. The standalone cost of ACT’s 40 Mbps broadband plan is Rs 549 per month. With this, users get 500GB of monthly data and some additional benefits offered by ACT. However, purchasing this plan for the long term is a better option for users if they are going to keep subscribing to it again and again.

ACT Fibernet 40 Mbps Broadband Plan on Offer With Free Month of Service or a Wi-Fi Router

ACT is offering its customers the 40 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 3294 (note that this might also attract GST) for six months. The data benefit will remain the same, which is 500GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data per month. But if the users are purchasing it with the six months offer, they will get a free installation from the company. The speed reduces to 512 Kbps post the consumption of monthly FUP data.

Users will get to choose between a free Wi-Fi router or a free month of service. Either the consumer can choose the plan that bundles a free month of service, or he/she can choose the plan with a free Wi-Fi router.

If the user goes for the free one month service, he/she will get a total of seven months of service from ACT with 40 Mbps speed for Rs 3294. However, with the free Wi-Fi router option, users will be offered six months of service only.

It is a good deal if the user wants to save some money. With seven months, the plan’s price would drop to Rs 470. While with the router benefit, users will not need to purchase a router for Wi-Fi or pay a security deposit against it.