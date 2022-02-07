OnePlus Nord CE 2 Spotted at TUV Certification Ahead of the Rumoured Launch

While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is yet to announce the launch of its OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone, it is anticipated that the handset will be launched on February 11. There have been multiple reports providing intel on specifications and other details of the device. Now, in a new development, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has received clearance from the TUV certifications site. Furthermore, the handset has also been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

Details on OnePlus Nord CE 2

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone has been spotted at the TUV certification site and Geekbench with the model number IV2201. The listing at the TUV certification site reveals that the handset features a 2200mAh-2250mAh dual-cell battery which suggests a combined battery backup of 4500mAh. The listing also confirms that OnePlus Nord CE 2 will have support for 65W rapid charging.

On the other hand, talking about the Geekbench listing of the smartphone, it has been revealed that the Nord CE 2 will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. It was expected that the handset could operate on Android 12 OS, however, the Geekbench listing suggests otherwise, as the model was spotted running on Android 11 OS. It is also possible that the brand may feature the in-house OxygenOS 12 on the smartphone. Furthermore, the Geekbench results also reveal the device’s scores and OnePlus Nord CE 2 scored 704 and 2151 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Earlier reports have provided other specification details of the device as well. It is speculated that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a punch-hole screen of 6.43 inches. The device will be equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There have been reports, which suggest that the device might be available in 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256Gb internal storage combination options.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, OnePlus Nord CE 2 might come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.