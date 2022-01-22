OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 12 C.44 Update for Users of OnePlus9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices back in March of 2021. Both the handsets have been receiving timely updates ever since the launch. Now, the company is rolling out a brand-new update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices outside of China. OnePlus will be releasing the firmware version C.44 with the latest update and some key changes will be introduced such as the Android Security Patch for January 2022. Mentioned below are some of the major updates being brought in on these devices.

The New Updates and Firmware Version

One of the major updates is as mentioned above, the Android Security Patch for January 2022. In addition to this, the new update will also take care of the bug that caused the notification bar to be dysfunctional in certain situations. Other key updates include three new Dark mode settings, new Card style options, the applicability of two-finger gestures to swipe between layouts in the gallery and more.

Users of the OnePlus 9 in India are receiving the update with the firmware version OxygenOS LE2111_11_C.44 whereas for Europe the firmware version is OxygenOS LE2113_11_C.44. Other users across the globe are receiving firmware version OxygenOS LE2115_11_C.44 with the new update on their OnePlus9 devices. As far as the OnePlus 9 Pro is considered, the company is releasing firmware version OxygenOS LE2121_11_C.44 for Indian users with the new update. The users from European countries and other parts of the world will receive firmware version OxygenOS LE2123_11_C.44 and OxygenOS LE2125_11_C.44 respectively.

The new update will bring three new adjustable levels to the Dark mode allowing for a more personalized user experience. In addition to this, the devices will receive a system power consumption to extend the battery life. The update has also fixed the scrolling lag issue in Notification Bar as well as has optimized the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking. The update has also added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment.

Moreover, the new update has made the Work-Life Balance feature available to all users which allow users to seamlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings. Talking about the gallery, along with the two-finger pinch gesture, the devices will also be capable of intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures as well as cropping the thumbnail based on the content. The new features will offer a more pleasant look to the gallery on the devices. Also, the update has fixed the issue where the smartphones were unable to access the 5G network in some scenarios.