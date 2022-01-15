OnePlus 9RT Will Get OxygenOS 12 or Android 12 Update This Summer

OnePlus 9RT launched on Friday via a virtual event in India. To many’s disappointment, a flagship-level device in 2022 isn’t coming with Android 12 out of the box. But it’s better for a company to deliver a stable Android 11 than a buggy Android 12 experience to the user when he/she gets a new device. But it won’t take long for the Chinese consumer electronics giant to roll out the Android 12 or OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Will Get OxygenOS 12 on this Period

OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will roll out the OxygenOS 12 in India during March – April 2022 period. It is worth noting that the smartphone launched with OxygenOS 12 in China, but strangely that wasn’t the case in India. However, March – April is not far from here.

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch-sampling rate, 1300nits of max brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection, HDR10+ certification, and more.

The smartphone packs the 2021 flagship chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. There’s a 4500mAh battery inside the device that supports Warp Charge 65T (65W), which can charge the device from 0% to 100% in 29 minutes. OnePlus claims that it is faster than normal 65W fast-charging.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

The device will be available in Indian two memory variants — 8GB+128GB and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 42,999 and Rs 46,999. OnePlus 9RT will be available on the official website of OnePlus and Amazon in two colours — Nano Silver and Hacker Black. There are also bank offers that can reduce the price of the smartphone as low as Rs 38,999.