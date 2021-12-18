OxygenOS 12 to Ready to Rollout Again for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro After Fixing the Issues

In a recent development, OnePlus has decided to roll out OxygenOS 12 update once again. The new software update was launched a while back for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones and was officially rolled out a couple of days ago. However, the company had to take it off as a lot of bugs and glitches were reported by customers. Many users of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro reported that their devices had stopped functioning properly after upgrading them to OxygenOS 12. Now, Oppo backed smartphone manufacturer is rolling the operating system once again.

The Latest Version of OxygenOS 12

It is to be noted that the latest version of OxygenOS 12 that has been rolled out is marked as C.39, whereas the previously rolled out version of the device was marked as C.36. For users who are still using C.36 version should immediately upgrade to the C.39 version of OxygenOS 12 to avoid bugs and glitches on their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices. With the latest version, OnePlus has seemingly solved the issues that were arising.

OnePlus in its community page, said that OxygenOS 12 was recently released for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Reviews and feedbacks from the customers have been received and has been forwarded to the product team at once. The company values customer feedback and has immediately started to work on the issues that were being faced by the customers after upgrading to OxygenOS 12. The company is focused on solving issues that were reported frequently, including failure to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios, phone notifications not being visible, freeze issues, some display problems, and more. The new update has been rolled out to a few customers already and is slowly releasing it for the remaining users as well.

The improvements made in OxygenOS 12 include fixing of auto-fill feature in Chrome and the temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48M / AUX camera on GCam. The latest update of OxygenOS 12 has also enhanced the smoothness of fingerprint locking, has optimised system power consumption, fixed the issue of screen tearing when going back to the home screen in some games, brought in Android Security Patch to 2021 and more.

OxygenOS 12 is available on two OnePlus devices – OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The company has revealed that the latest software will be coming to other OnePlus devices such as OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord.