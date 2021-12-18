Apple Releases iOS 15.3 Beta Version for Developers

As per the recent reports, Cupertino based tech giant Apple has started to roll out the initial beta version for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to developers. The reports suggest that the update has been made available to the developers in the settings menu on their devices as an over-the-air update. iOS 15 was first unveiled at WWDC in June of this year and the update promised a lot of significant features which wasn’t available when it was released on the eligible iPhone devices. Some of these unreleased features were later rolled out by the company in further updates but not all promised features are available yet. The latest iOS 15.3 update has the build number 19D5026g and the reports suggest that this update will not include the said features as well.

Details About the Latest Updates

The iOS 15.3 beta update has been released to the developer just days after the previous version iOS 15.2 was made available to the public. The iOS 15.2 update brought in a privacy feature called App Privacy Report which allows users to keep a check on how much of their personal data such as location, camera, photos, microphones and more has been accessed by the various apps installed on their iPhones. It also provides a past seven days report of the working of applications in the background. For users who have installed the latest software update can access the feature by going to Privacy under the Settings menu and then choosing Privacy Report. For data to be visible, users need to keep the toggle on for a few days.

Other updates apart from this feature include redesigning of Notification Summary feature. With the latest update, if users tap on the Notifications, all the notifications are visible under a single card as compared to it being visible on separate cards with previous versions of iOS. The function of the Notification Summary feature is to provide users with an option to choose the notifications that they don’t want to appear on the lock screen of their devices. Introducing this feature Apple stated that users can now receive a collection of their notifications daily either in the morning, evening or at any time of their choosing. It further added that the Notification Summary feature has been designed intelligently so as to keep the most relevant notifications at the top allowing users to catch up quickly.