Oppo Reno8 Series and Oppo Pad Air Might Arrive in India in July

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently revealed its Oppo Reno8 series of smartphones and Oppo Pad Air in China and a new report suggests that the devices will be arriving in India in July. The report comes in from 91mobiles according to which the Oppo Reno8 series devices are currently under testing along with the Oppo Pad Air in India. The report suggests that the Indian version of the Oppo Reno8 will have features of the Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in China whereas the Reno8 Pro will have specs of the Reno8 Pro+. Let’s find out more.

Oppo Reno8 Series Specs

Oppo Reno8 series was launched in China last week and came with flagship specifications. The vanilla Oppo Reno8 and the Reno8 Pro models have been launched with a 6.43-inch screen with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. On the other hand, the Pro+ model comes with a larger 6.7-inch display with a centre-aligned punch. The company has featured an AMOLED display on all three variants and the screen offers an FHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate, except for the base model which comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the vanilla Oppo Reno8 is a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The Reno8 Pro model is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor whereas the Pro+ model is equipped with a Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The processors on all the smartphones are paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handsets are backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging

Talking about the camera specifications of the devices, all three models come with triple rear camera setups. The vanilla Reno8 features a 50MP main sensor along with a 2MP secondary snapper and a 2MP macro unit. The only change in the Pro and Pro+ model is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera. The Oppo Reno 8 series comes with the brand’s MariSilicon X chip that is said to offer next-level photography capabilities. The front of the smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Pad Air Specs

Talking about the Oppo Pad Air, it arrives with a 10.36-inch 2K (2,000×1,200pixels) display, with a peak brightness of up to 360nits. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Oppo Pad Air runs on Android 12-based ColorOS for tablets. The tablet comes with an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The Oppo Pad Air offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage and has a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.