Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 New Variant Features Revealed Ahead of the Expected Launch

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

There have been reports of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite being spotted at several certification sites last week. Now it appears that the same device has been listed on the FCC certification website. According to a report, two variants of the tablet were previously listed at the Bluetooth SIG and one of these variants has now been spotted at FCC.

Highlights

  • The listing confirms that the tablet will arrive with support for dual band Wi-Fi.
  • A key feature that has been confirmed by the FCC certification is the presence of an S-Pen.
  • The latest tablet from the company will come with 15W charging technology..

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is apparently working on newer models that will be launched under the Galaxy Tab S6 series. The company introduced its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite about two years ago and is reportedly planning to introduce a new variant of the device. Now, in a new development, the features of this upcoming tablet have been listed on a certification site. Let’s find out more.

New Details on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

There have been reports of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite being spotted at several certification sites last week. Now it appears that the same device has been listed on the FCC certification website. According to a report, two variants of the tablet were previously listed at the Bluetooth SIG and one of these variants has now been spotted at FCC. The model number for the said device is SM-P613 and as confirmed in the listing the device comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

Another key feature that has been confirmed by the FCC certification is the presence of an S-Pen. Moreover, the next tablet from the company will come with 15W charging technology. Apart from these features, nothing else has been revealed by the FCC listing, however, previous reports have given us some idea about several features and specs. It is believed that the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be powered by a 5G enabled Qualcomm Processor.

Based on the model number of the chipset that has been previously spotted, it is most likely going to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G which will be coupled with the Adreno 618 GPU. In addition to this, the latest tablet from Samsung is speculated to operate on Android 12 out of the box and the processor on the device will be coupled with 4GB of RAM. Notably, the support page for the upcoming variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is already live in France and the official announcement of the tablet from the company might just be around the corner.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 New Variant Features Revealed Ahead of the Expected Launch

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments