Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S-Pen Support and 7040mAh Battery Launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in three different colours which will be Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink and Oxford Gray

By June 8th, 2020 AT 4:04 PM
    Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia earlier this year. Finally, the toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has been launched in the Indian market today. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been launched in both Wi-Fi and LTE options. The device will also have various features like Bixby integration and Samsung Kids mode. Currently, Samsung has just launched a single 64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite in India. Samsung has also added Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience along with dual speakers powered by AKG to the S6 Lite tablet. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently available for pre-booking with various offers.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Features and Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1200X1200 pixels) TFT display. The device also comes with S-Pen support and runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0. For performance, the device has octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. Talking about cameras, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a single 8MP auto-focus lens on the back. Towards the front, the device has 5MP selfie camera. It also rocks a beefy 7040mAh battery which can deliver 12 hours of internet usage on a single charge.

    Connectivity features of the tablet include 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro USB port and GPS/ A-GPS. The tablet also has ambient light sensors and gyroscope. For music lovers, the tablet has dual AKG speakers along with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Pricing and Availability

    The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available on pre-booking until June 16. The actual sale of the tablet will commence from June 17, 2020. The tablet will be available in two options that will be Wi-Fi and LTE. However, the device will be available in a single 64GB variant. The Wi-Fi variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the LTE variant is priced at Rs 31,999.

    The tablet will be available in three different colours which are Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink and Oxford Gray. Samsung has kept the Wi-Fi variant exclusive to Amazon and Samsung E-store. As of the LTE variant, customers will be able to purchase in from the retail outlets, online portal and Samsung E-store. Samsung is also providing various Launch offers on pre-booking. Customers who will do the pre-booking of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will get Galaxy Buds worth Rs 11,900 for Rs 2,999 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite cover worth Rs 4,999 for Rs 2,500.

