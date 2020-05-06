Samsung Customers Pre-Booking Galaxy S20 Series to Get a Rs 4,000 E-Voucher

Samsung has impressed the market with its Galaxy S20 lineup a couple of months ago. Devices in the S20 series are some of the best smartphones in the world right now. But now a piece of exciting news has hit the market. People who are thinking of purchasing any of the devices from the S20 series. Samsung has said that anyone who had pre-booked a smartphone from the S20 lineup will be eligible to receive an e-voucher of Rs 4,000. This move from Samsung clearly states that the tech giant wants its customers who pre-booked the devices to finish their purchase.

Details about the E-Voucher and How to Activate it?

So Samsung will be only providing the e-vouchers to the customers if they activate their phones between the time of May 4 and May 20. The Rs 4,000 voucher received can be used to purchase any other product or service from the Samsungs online store. If you don’t know, Samsung has more offers in place for customers who are booking the Galaxy S20 series devices. If you are exchanging your old device against any of the new Samsung Galaxy S20, you will be eligible to receive bonuses of up to Rs 5,000. If you are using an HDFC debit/credit card for the purchase, then you will be eligible to get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000.

Other Pre-Booking Bonuses You Should know About

Customers who are booking the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra can purchase the Galaxy Buds+ which cost Rs 11,990 only for Rs 1,999. People who are pre-booking the Galaxy S20 will be eligible to get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999 only. With this, customers who have pre-booked their devices can also get the Samsung Care+ at a discount of Rs 2,000. All the telcos such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone will give the customers who have pre-booked the devices the benefit of double data. Also, customers pre-booking the device will get the YouTube Premium subscription free for the first four months.