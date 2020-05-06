Xiaomi Introduces Hyperlocal E-commerce Solution

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its Hyperlocal O2O solution, a e-commerce site that enables users to buy Xiaomi devices from their nearest retail stores. The company said that the hyperlocal online to offline “Mi Commerce” solution is a “first of its kind initiative” that is aimed at regulating crowds and maintaining social distancing norms. Xiaomi said that its users can connect to local retailers through WhatsApp or through the web app and receive products at their doorstep. The company said that the initiative has been rolled out in the Green and Orange Zones of the country as permitted by the government of India.

Xiaomi Promises Same Day Delivery

Xiaomi said that the users on connecting to the local retailers will be shown the inventory of the products available at the store. The users can express interest in a particular product and the retailer would reach out to the consumer to confirm the order and the delivery time of the product. Xiaomi said that the payments can be made upon delivery and that all delivery staff will observe safety and health guidelines.

The company said that the retailers will have their own storefront URL which can be shared by the retailer on social media or on other platforms.

“Mi Commerce is a specially designed platform to cater to the needs of our Offline retail partners in the current COVID-19 scenario and it is Xiaomi’s first step towards a longer-term Omni channel strategy,” Muralikrishnan B, chief operating officer of Xiaomi, said in a release. “We hope the Mi Commerce solution would be a game-changer in enabling Offline retail business to grow and enabling ease & convenience to our customers.”

Xiaomi said that the products would have “same day guaranteed delivery” and that company has enforced mandatory use of masks.

Around 60% of Xiaomi Partner Stores Are in Green and Orange Zones

The company said that the Mi Commerce platform would be operational together with its own online store. Further, Xiaomi said that its e-commerce partners have started taking orders for its products in the Green and Orange Zones. The company said that around 60% of its partner stores are in the Green and Orange Zones and should soon begin its operations.