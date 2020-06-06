Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Might Feature 108MP Primary Camera Similar to Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been in the talks from a long time. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has already been spotted on Geekbench listing with model number SM-N986U. Some of the features and specifications of the Galaxy Note 20+ have been leaked. As per a tipster, one of the major features which will be the highlight of the device is the camera specs. The Galaxy Note 20+ is tipped to have massive 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. There have been many reports regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+. It is expected that Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will be launched in August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Expected Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is already spotted on Geekbench listing. It is expected that the device will have an octa-core Qualcomm chipset which will be packed with 8GB of RAM for powerful performance. We might see other variants of the phone with up to 12GB of RAM as well. Apart from this, the device might run on Android 10. As of battery specifications, users can expect that Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will have massive 4370mAh unit.

One of the major features which user must lookout is the camera setup of the device. As of other specifications, no other features have been revealed by the company or tipsters. As of launch, reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ might be launched in August. It is also expected that Samsung might launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in the same period. However, no official announcement has been made by Samsung regarding the launch of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Might Feature 108MP Camera Sensor

Samsung is lately focusing on camera specifications more in its new devices. As per the tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ might have 108MP Bright HM1 sensor. The major feature of the particular sensor is the nona-binning and combining data from nine pixels to one. Apart from this, the device might also feature 13MP ISOCELL Slim 3M5 sensor with a periscope lens and a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Ice Universe also stated that the device would pack a laser focus camera sensor instead of 3D ToF camera. Lastly, the camera sensors might have support 50x digital zoom instead of 100x.