

Airtel Digital TV has become one of the largest DTH operators in India. It started its service back in 2008 and since then it has grown multiple folds. Airtel Digital TV is owned by Bharti Airtel and that is why has one of the best resources for management. The DTH operator has brought several offers related to the Set-Top Box for its customers. The Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box prices start from as low as Rs 1,100. There are three Set-Top Boxes (STBs) which are offered by Airtel Digital TV — SD-Standard Definition box, HD-Definition Box, and Xstream Box. Let’s look at what each of the boxes offers.

Airtel Digital TV SD Box

The SD-standard definition box from Airtel Digital TV is the cheapest STB. It doesn’t come with many features. The quality of the video you get from the satellite will be very average but you can get used to it. With the box, you get the facility of external recording. So there will be a USB drive wherein you can insert a pen drive and record a live show or match so that you can watch it later. It comes for Rs 1,100 only. So it is also budget-friendly. The price mentioned is only for the Set-Top Box, you will have to pay more to get a channel pack.

Airtel Digital TV HD- High Definition Box

The second STB offered by Airtel Digital TV is the HD-high definition box. With this STB, you will get the facility of premium video quality. There are many HD channels which you can subscribe to. Along with that, to enhance your viewing experience, this STB comes with Dolby Digital Sound. You don’t need to do any external recording with this STB, just record and play. Also, with the HD-high definition box, you get more channels. This Set-Top Box from Airtel Digital TV comes for Rs 1,300 which is just Rs 200 more than the SD-standard definition box. The price mentioned is only for the Set-Top Box, you will have to pay more to get a channel pack.

Airtel Digital TV Xstream Box

Xstream Box is the latest addition to the family of STB from Airtel Digital TV. This is no ordinary Set-top Box. You can call it the smart Set-Top Box (STB) from Airtel which comes with in-built Chromecast. You can also watch Netflix and Amazon prime with the box. There is an option for streaming more OTT content from Airtel Xstream Premium which you get free membership of once you get the Xstream Box. You can also use the ‘Voice Search’ option that is present in the remote of the STB. You can also convert your smartphone into a remote. To get this box, you will have to pay Rs 3,999. But if you are an Airtel Thanks Customer, you can get this Set-Top Box for just Rs 2,249. The price mentioned is only for the Set-Top Box, you will have to pay more to get a channel pack.