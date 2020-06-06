Reliance Jio Work From Home Packs or 4G Data Vouchers: What to Choose?

Reliance Jio has offered some of the best data benefits to its customers since the time telco came into operations. Jio also offers 4G data vouchers to its customers who are in need of more data than their base plan supplies. There are different prepaid plans from Jio and they come with different data benefits. Once you exhaust your high-speed data for the day, you will have to wait until midnight for it to reset. To solve this issue, you can recharge with Jio’s 4G data vouchers. But now, in a time of crisis where people are consuming more data than ever as they are working from their homes, Jio has also intruded ‘Work From Home’ data packs. Let’s have a look at what each of these vouchers come with.

Jio 4G Data Vouchers

There are four 4G data vouchers which Jio offers to its customers. An important thing to note here is that to purchase a 4G data voucher from the telco, you must have a base plan.

Rs 11 4G Data Voucher – This is a voucher from Jio which comes with a data benefit of 800MB. Along with data, there is 75 minutes calling benefit included as well for calls made to Jio to Non-Jio devices. The validity of the voucher will be the same as the user’s existing plan. Rs 21 4G Data Voucher – With this voucher, you get a data benefit of 2GB. Additionally, there are 200 minutes of voice calling benefit from Jio to Non-Jio calls as well. The validity of the voucher is the same as the user’s base plan. Rs 51 4G Data Voucher – This voucher brings 6GB of data benefits along with 500 minutes of calling benefit from Jio to Non-Jio devices. The validity of the voucher will be the same as the user’s base plan. Rs 101 4G data Voucher – This is the last 4G data voucher from Jio and will come with a data benefit of 12GB along with a calling benefit of 1000 minutes from Jio to Non-Jio devices. The validity of the voucher will be the same as the user’s base plan.

Jio Work From Home Packs

Work From Home packs was introduced by Jio after the global pandemic was announced and people started working from their homes. Here are all the vouchers which you can purchase from Jio under the ‘Work From Home’ packs.

Rs 151 Voucher – This is the cheapest voucher from the telco and will bring you a data benefit of 30GB with a standalone benefit of 30 days. There are no calling benefits or any other benefits with the voucher. Rs 201 Voucher – This is the second voucher under the ‘Work From Home’ category and will bring you 40GB data as a benefit. The validity of this plan will be 30 days as well. Rs 251 Voucher – The last voucher which you get from Jio under the ‘Work From Home’ category is this one. It brings 50GB data benefits and comes with a validity of 30 days.

Which to Choose?

Depending on your base plan, you can choose any of the above vouchers from Reliance Jio. If you have more of data needs and not of calling, then purchase the Jio Work From Home vouchers. In case you have sufficient data on your base plan for every day, but need FUP calling minutes, then go for Jio 4G data vouchers.