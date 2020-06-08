BSNL Introduces 200 Mbps Broadband Plan in Several New Cities

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its 200 Mbps Bharat Fiber broadband plans to several new cities across India. The Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) 200 Mbps plan was introduced earlier in the year in the Telangana and Chennai circles with the plan having an initial validity of 90 days. However, the state-owned operator on Sunday expanded the Bharat Fiber service availability to new cities in Tamil Nadu while also introducing the 200 Mbps plans to these new service locations. Additionally, BSNL Bhawanipatna, a Twitter handle dedicated to BSNL services in the Bhawanipatna city highlighted that the 200 Mbps broadband plans is also available within its city limits.

BSNL Bharat Fiber 200 Mbps Plans Expands to More Cities Across India

The 200 Mbps BSNL Bharat Fiber plan enables users to browse upto 200 Mbps speeds till 1500GB or 1.5TB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The 200 Mbps BSNL Bharat Fiber plan dubbed as “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55” in the Tamil Nadu circle also enables users to make unlimited calls across any network in India. BSNL has priced the “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55” at Rs 1,999 per month.

N Surendar, JTO FTTH services of BSNL Salem branch said in a tweet that the Bharat Fiber service has expanded to multiple cities in Tamil Nadu including Salem, Namakkal and Mettur. Further, BSNL users in Yercaud, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, and Velur can also avail the BSNL Bharat Fiber Service beginning Sunday.

Crucially, Surendar highlighted that the 200 Mbps broadband plan would also be available at the new Bharat Fiber locations.

The new locations are part of the Secondary Switching Area (SSA) of BSNL Salem exchange. Additionally, the Salem SSA is now reflected on the Bharat Fiber registration page enabling interested users to register for the services.

The Bharat Fiber service in the initial months had a limited presence across Tamil Nadu with the service restricted to Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pollachi, Trichy and Vellore. However, the service has since expanded to Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Nagarcoil, Ooty, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Tutucorin.

Similarly, the 200 Mbps broadband plan which was initially reflected on the Chennai circle is now being reflected on the Tamil Nadu circle page with the plan available in all Bharat Fiber service areas.

BSNL “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55” Available in Puducherry

Meanwhile, the city of Bhawanipatna is also now reflected on the Bharat Fiber registration page enabling BSNL users of the city to express interest in the Bharat Fiber services. As of press time on Monday, the tariff page on the Bhawanipatna field unit site remained inaccessible while the BSNL Odisha Circle page doesn’t highlight the 200 Mbps plan.

However, it has to be noted that the “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55” is available in Puducherry as the tariff page on the BSNL Puducherry page reflects the 200 Mbps plan.

It remains to be seen if the “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55” plan is expanded to other Bharat Fiber broadband service areas in the upcoming months.