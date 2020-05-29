BSNL Bharat Fiber Broadband Offering 4 Months of Free Service to Customers

When you purchase a 36 months plan from Bharat Fiber Broadband, you will get another four months of service for free

    BSNL is one of the biggest broadband service providers in the country. Now it is offering four months of free broadband service to its users. Bharat Fiber Broadband users along with Landline broadband users and Wi-Fi Max Broadband users can avail this benefit. But you can only claim the benefit of four months of free service from the telco when you purchase one of its 36 months long plan. There are other long-term plans from BNSL for broadband users but they don’t come with the benefit of four months of free service, only the 36 months long plans have it.

    Other Long-Term Broadband Plans from BSNL

    BSNL is offering more long-term plans under its Bharat Fiber Broadband and other broadband connections. These plans come with other benefits. For the 12 month-long plan, BSNL is offering 1 month of free service and with the 24 months long plan you get 3 months of free service. So effectively, when you purchase the 36 months plan, you get a total service of 40 months from BSNL. When you purchase 12 months long plan, you get 13 months of service and with the 24 months plan, you get 27 months services.

    What You get with the 36 Months Broadband Plans?

    When you go for a Bharat Fiber Broadband connection you will get a broadband connection with unlimited calling facility. With most of the plans, you should get an unlimited downloading facility at a good speed till a certain FUP limit. Depending on the price of the plan which you are purchasing, you will get daily data benefits. It is worthy to note that for different telecom circles there are different plans and so pricing for various benefits differ as well. There are other benefits with different plans as well. Earlier, broadband users got the benefit of Amazon Prime, but that has been removed now. Also, if you didn’t know, BSNL is offering its customers Google Home Mini and Nest Mini with its annual plans.

