OnePlus 7 and 7T Users in India to Receive OxygenOS 10.3.3 Update



OnePlus has been on a roll announcing updates for its devices. The OnePlus 5T is going get the Android 10 stable update finally and the OnePlus 6 and 6T are going to get the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update. But these are not the only devices which are going to get the update. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T users are also going to get a new OxygenOS 10.3.3 update. This update is only going to be rolled out for the Indian users currently. The information was posted in the OnePlus forum. The update has already been rolled out for many users and some are yet to get it.

Major Camera Update to Arrive

OnePlus has focused on three main things for this update — Camera upgrades, System Level changes, and gaming related update. It will also bring the latest Android Security Patch for May 2020. One of the biggest camera updates that you will see is the added ability to record 720p resolution videos at up to 960fps slow-motion. Since OnePlus has partnered with ‘Epic Games’, you will also see Epic Games in the Game Space of OnePlus devices after the update. The Game Space update is also reaching the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices.

Official Changelog Of the Update

The official changelog of the update will reflect an updated system. Now OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can be coupled with Dolby Atmos to experience a better sound quality. The volume adjustment has been optimised to improve the user experience. The system has been made more stable and general issues have been fixed. The Android Security Patch is updated to 2020.05. There is also an added ability for detecting a stain in the lens. To check for the update, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 7T Pro just got a price just after the launch of OnePlus 8 series. The ‘Haze Blue’ variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro comes now priced at Rs 47,999. And the OnePlus 7T is now coming for Rs 34,999.