OnePlus 7 and 7T Users in India to Receive OxygenOS 10.3.3 Update

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T users are getting the new OxygenOS 10.3.3 update and it will bring the Android Security Patch for May, 2020

By May 29th, 2020 AT 5:38 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    OnePlus 7 and 7T Update
    OnePlus has been on a roll announcing updates for its devices. The OnePlus 5T is going get the Android 10 stable update finally and the OnePlus 6 and 6T are going to get the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update. But these are not the only devices which are going to get the update. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T users are also going to get a new OxygenOS 10.3.3 update. This update is only going to be rolled out for the Indian users currently. The information was posted in the OnePlus forum. The update has already been rolled out for many users and some are yet to get it.

    Major Camera Update to Arrive

    OnePlus has focused on three main things for this update — Camera upgrades, System Level changes, and gaming related update. It will also bring the latest Android Security Patch for May 2020. One of the biggest camera updates that you will see is the added ability to record 720p resolution videos at up to 960fps slow-motion. Since OnePlus has partnered with ‘Epic Games’, you will also see Epic Games in the Game Space of OnePlus devices after the update. The Game Space update is also reaching the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices.

    Official Changelog Of the Update

    The official changelog of the update will reflect an updated system. Now OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can be coupled with Dolby Atmos to experience a better sound quality. The volume adjustment has been optimised to improve the user experience. The system has been made more stable and general issues have been fixed. The Android Security Patch is updated to 2020.05. There is also an added ability for detecting a stain in the lens. To check for the update, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

    OnePlus 7T Pro just got a price just after the launch of OnePlus 8 series. The ‘Haze Blue’ variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro comes now priced at Rs 47,999. And the OnePlus 7T is now coming for Rs 34,999.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 7 and 7T Users in India to Receive OxygenOS 10.3.3 Update

    OnePlus has been on a roll announcing updates for its devices. The OnePlus 5T is going get the Android 10...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Bharat Fiber Broadband Offering 4 Months of Free Service to Customers

    BSNL is one of the biggest broadband service providers in the country. Now it is offering four months of free...

    module-4-img

    Government Speeds Up 4G Spectrum Sale Worth Rs 4 Lakh Crore

    Government of India is speeding up the sale of the 4G spectrum which is worth more than Rs 4 lakh...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Indian Broadband Providers Reveal Ways to Improve Upload Speeds

    module-4-img

    Windows 10 May Update Brings Improved Memory Management, DirectX 12 Features and More

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB+128GB Variant Launched in India for Rs 27,999

    module-4-img

    Walmart Not Surprised with Facebook Investment into Reliance Jio