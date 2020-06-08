Vivo Y50 Launches in India With Snapdragon 665 SoC and 5000mAh Battery, Priced at Rs 17,999

Vivo has already unveiled the Vivo Y50 in Cambodia. Now the smartphone manufacturer is soon going to launch the product in India as well. The Vivo Y50 is listed on the online site Flipkart with a 5000mAh battery along with 8GB of RAM. The launch date for the device has been set as June 10 for India. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart already and it will be also available in India E-Store, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Tata CLiQ. Along with the Vivo Y50, the smartphone manufacturer can also reveal Vivo Y30 as well. It is just speculation though, nothing’s confirmed about the Vivo Y30 yet.

Vivo Y50: Specifications and Features

You will get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole camera in the front. The Y50 will be running on Funtouch 10 which is an Android-based OS. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is a quad-camera set up in the rear which has a 13MP primary lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and the other two lenses are 2MP each with one being a portrait lens and another being a macro lens. The front camera of the device is a 16MP camera. There is a 5000mAh battery but unfortunately, it doesn’t support fast charging. You will get a USB Type-C port with all the important sensors and a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Vivo Y50 Pricing

The listing on Flipkart has not released the pricing of the smartphone. But a recent report surfacing the internet reveals that the price of the Vivo Y50 might be around Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The same device was launched in Cambodia for $249 which is approximately Rs 18,700. The two colour options revealed in Cambodia were Starry Black and Iris Blue. At this price range, the smartphone is expected to give competition to the upcoming Motorola One Fusion which might be priced in the same segment as of Vivo Y50.