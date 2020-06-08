Bharti Airtel Subscribers to Experience Concierge Services with Enhanced Contactless Delivery

By June 8th, 2020 AT 1:32 PM
    airtel-concierge-services-enhanced-contactless-delivery
    Bharti Airtel is offering the best services in the challenging times to ensure that its subscribers are connected with their loved ones. Since the government is lifting restrictions in large parts of the country, Bharti Airtel is opening its retail stores with all the precautionary measures and rolling out concierge services to offer services at doorsteps. Apart from this, Bharti Airtel is restructuring its business model and focusing upon chatbots and automation tools which will reduce the need for call centre operations and ensure smooth flow of services in difficult times.

    Airtel is Offering Concierge Services

    Since social distancing has been stated as the only weapon to eliminate the threat of Covid-19, Bharti Airtel is offering concierge services to its subscribers at their doorsteps. Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal stated that the field teams of the telco had been trained on new contactless delivery and installation protocol. Under the concierge services, Airtel will offer delivery of SIM Cards at doorsteps, installation of DTH and broadband connections. Also, all the precautionary measures will be taken by the team to ensure the safety of subscribers.

    Super Heroes Initiative Have Attracted Million Subscribers

    Airtel earlier announced Super Heroes initiative on its Airtel Thanks app. The new initiative offered cashback to subscribers who enrolled as a superhero and recharged for a friend or family. As reported by ET Telecom, more than one million customers have already enrolled in the Super Heroes initiative by Bharti Airtel and earned cashback on the recharges done by them. Under the initiative, Airtel subscribers can recharge for a friend or family from the desired packs available. At the time of payment, the amount deducted will be 4% lower than the actual MRP of the pack. Similar to Airtel, Reliance Jio is also offering an extra commission to its subscribers on every recharge.

    Airtel Have Eased Digital Channels

    Bharti Airtel is ensuring that its subscribers don’t face any difficulty while recharging or raising a complaint. The telco has eased all the digital channels for its subscribers so that they can recharge their mobile, TV bills or browse new services. Also, Airtel has streamlined customer support so that its subscribers can raise a complaint from anywhere.

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

