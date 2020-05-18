Airtel Work@Home Launched: Offers Seamless Connectivity, Security, and Dedicated Customer Support

Airtel today announced the launch of Work@Home which is India’s first enterprise grade solution designed to enable employees operate efficiently and securely from their homes. With a range of connectivity options – wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms, enterprises can now safely embrace the open, borderless new world of work.

Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business said: “These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity.”

Airtel Work@Home comes in the form of Essential and Add-on bundles and allows business to customize their own plans.

Key advantages of Airtel Work@Home

Flexibility to bundle a wide range of services based on employee specific remote connectivity requirements and bulk procurement on a company paid model.

Combines the strength of Airtel’s robust pan-India network offerings – 4G mobile, FTTH broadband, MPLS and VPN for secure remote access with industry leading collaboration and productivity tools.

Service Assurance and faster deployment. Dedicated call centre and fault resolution teams.

In addition, Airtel is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage. Airtel Business is the largest player in B2B connectivity segment in India and serves over 2500 large enterprises along with 500,000 plus MSMEs.