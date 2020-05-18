Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC and Wi-Fi 6 Confirmed to Launch Soon

Realme X50 Pro was launched back in early 2020 for India and became the first 5G phone in the country. It is a great phone with cool specs. The smartphone is powered by the industry-leading Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, Realme is back again with the X50 Pro, but this time the smartphone manufacturer is targeting gamers in the Chinese market. Yes, Realme is coming out with the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition and it will also be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is codenamed as Blade Runner. The device is all set to become official on May 25 in its home market China. There is no confirmation for when the device will reach the Indian markets.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to Be Very Powerful

Devices which are purely made for gaming are built with specs which make it very powerful to load bigger games and run them smoothly. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will look like the X50 Pro, but there will be a paint job. It will be coming out in two colours — Rust Red and Moss Green. Both of these will be dark colours and have a matte finish. In the AnTuTu benchmarks, the device scored an impressive 600,806, and the company just confirmed the phone will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Dual-Mode 5G. Besides, the phone will also pack UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Realme X50 Pro to Come With 65W Fast Charger

What gamers need is long battery life, but even then heavy games can drain the battery very fast. That is why gamers also need a very fast charger which can power up their device in no time. Since Realme is going to market this device for gamers, they might also include a 65W charger with the device. A 65W charger will make the life of gamers very easy. The rest of the specs of the device are the same as of Realme X50 Pro. There might be some more improvements with the performance and display of the device. On the May 25 launch event, Realme is also going to launch some of its other products —Realme TV, Realme X3 series, Realme Wireless Buds Pro, Realme Watch, and a brand new power bank.