Motorola brings some very interesting products to the market from time to time. Some of its flagship products are priced right in the range of Rs 70,000 and more. At the same time, some of its products are priced in the range of Rs 25,000 and so. There is yet another product from Motorola which might be priced at Rs 26,900, and it is — Motorola One Fusion+. Motorola will be soon launching Motorola One Fusion and Motorola One Fusion+. The devices are expected to launch in June. Let’s take a look at what each of the product will come with.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

First of all, the device might be priced at PLN 1,399 which is approximately Rs 26,900. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with either 6GB or 4GB RAM. For the built-in storage, the device can come with two options — 64GB and 128GB. Coming to the look of the device, you might get a 6.53-inch FHD+ ( 2,340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display which doesn’t have a notch. This means there is a scope for the pop-up selfie camera. Continuing with the camera, the device might have a quad-camera set up in the rear with a 64MP Samsung GW1 as its primary sensor. The device is expected to don a 5,000mAh battery which is can last more than a day. For wired earphone lovers, there can be a 3.5mm headphone jack present as well.

Motorola One Fusion Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion might come with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display. We might see a Snapdragon 710 SoC powering the device with either 3GB or 6GB RAM. For storage, you can get 64GB and 128GB options. Both Motorola One Fusion+ as well as Motorola One Fusion is expected to come with Android 10 out of the box. Even the Motorola One Fusion is expected to come out with a 5,000mAh battery. Again there is a quad-camera setup expected at the rear for this one with a 48MP primary sensor, coupled with 8MP + 5MP + 2MP lenses.