Motorola Edge+ to Launch on May 19 in India With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108MP Camera and More

The Motorola Edge+ will be running on Android 10 out of the box with a very stock user interface

By May 15th, 2020 AT 2:22 PM
    Motorola is upping its game in the smartphone industry. It has brought some decent smartphones to the market in recent years, but the smartphone manufacturer has failed to enter into the premium segment of the market. But now, it is coming out with its flagship device, Motorola Edge+. The device was launched last month alongside Motorola Edge. The device is going to hit the Indian market as well. Flipkart has teased about the launch of the smartphone in India. The selling rights may be reserved exclusively with the e-commerce platform. The launch date of the device has been revealed and its May 19, 2020.

    Motorola Edge+: Specifications

    The Motorola Edge+ will be running on Android 10 out of the box with a stock user interface. It will have a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display along with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It will be powered by the best in the market, Snapdragon 865 SoC and will be coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Just like other flagships, the device comes with a quad-camera setup where the primary camera is equipped with a 108MP Lens alongside a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a Time of Flight (ToF) lens. For selfies, you will get an impressive 25MP lens. It will have 256GB internal storage with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the body as well.

    Motorola Edge+: Expected Pricing in India

    The official price for Motorola Edge+ has not released yet. It will be revealed on the launch event scheduled for May 19 at 12PM. The Motorola Edge+ was launched in Us for $999, which is approximately Rs 73,500. The smartphone manufacturer might release the device in the same price segment unless it becomes too aggressive increases its price. All the other official details about the product will be released on May 19 in the launch event.

