Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus said in a tweet on Monday that the company would make its Smart TV experience “more accessible” to the Indian community on July 2. The company introduced its OnePlus TV Q1 series in September 2019 consisting of OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro. OnePlus said in September that the “OnePlus TV is carefully crafted to deliver a smarter, more intuitive and seamless internet experience through the integration of the most advanced software and hardware available.” Unlike its peers from China, OnePlus focused on the premium segment with the TV 55 Q1 sporting a price tag of Rs 69,900 while the Q1 Pro had a price tag of Rs 99,900.

Affordable OnePlus TV Scheduled to Debut on July 2

While Lau hasn’t specified a price tag for the “more accessible” OnePlus TV, OnePlus India’s Chief Strategy officer Navnit Nakra told ET that the company would target entry-level and mid-range segments.

The publication in its report highlighted that OnePlus will launch its entry-level Smart TV at around US$200 or Rs 15,000 price point. Further, the mid-range series is tipped to carry a price tag in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000.

“It’s official. We’re making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community,” Lau said in a tweet on Monday.

It has to be noted that the entry-level and mid-range Smart TV segments are dominated by Xiaomi in India. Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India said in a tweet in April that Xiaomi has emerged as the top smart TV brand in India. Jain in his tweet highlighted the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker for Q4 2019 that suggested Xiaomi captured the market share of 32% in India.

Further, Jain’s tweet highlighted that Samsung and LG had a market share of 14% each while Sony had an 11% market share in India.

OnePlus Affordable TV to Compete with Xiaomi and Realme

While it remains to seen what devices OnePlus plans to unveil to its Indian users on July 2, the entry-level and mid-range segments have seen multiple new entrants in the recent weeks.

In the first week of June, Flipkart listed the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant for a price of Rs 31,999 with first sales scheduled for June 8. Further, Realme in late May introduced its Smart TVs at a base price of Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch variant and Rs 21,999 for the 43-inch variant.

Meanwhile, the market leader Xiaomi has several devices under the Rs 40,000 price bracket with its entry-level device priced at Rs 12,499.