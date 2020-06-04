Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Launched for Rs 31,999 With Android TV and Dolby Vision

Flipkart just listed the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch for selling. Sales for the Smart TV will start from June 8, 12PM via the e-commerce platform. It is worthy to note that Flipkart has exclusive rights for selling Smart TVs from Nokia. The price of the Smart TV is Rs 31,999. Nokia earlier came out with a 55-inch Smart TV and it got a positive response as it currently has an overall rating of 4.4 on Flipkart. This might have motivated the tech giant to come out with a 43-inch variant as well. It is an Android TV and will come with Android 9 Pie. There will also be Dolby vision technology to help you experience a better picture quality.

Specifications of Nokia Smart TV 43-inch

First of all, it is 43-inch (108 cm) in size. The Smart TV has ultra-thin bezels to enhance its looks. Coming to the display of the TV, it has a UHD 4K LED screen. Along with that, there is the support of the Dolby Vision to improve your viewing experience. There is also Wide Colour Gamut for the display to give you a better sense for the colours. The screen of the TV comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

For the sound, the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch comes equipped with JBL speakers and Dolby Audio as well. For enhancing the surround sound system, there is also DTS TruSurround technology. You can stream from all the popular OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube and more. The Smart TV comes with a built-in Chromecast.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch: Pricing and Availability

The launch price of the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is Rs 52,999. But in the Flipkart, it is listed with a discount of Rs 21,000. So the effective price becomes Rs 31,999. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch might have been a competition for the Realme TV, but it is priced way above the Realme TV’s segment. So far, Nokia has launched only 4K Smart TVs in India and it might continue. Xiaomi is currently selling a 43-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 24,999, while a bigger 49-inch model from Xiaomi costs Rs 29,999. The pricing from Flipkart and Nokia are on the higher side, but the TV packs JBL speakers which makes up for an increased price.