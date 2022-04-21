Netgear Announces New RAX10 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router

Netgear, a global networking company service to both consumers and businesses, has launched a new Wi-Fi router called ‘RAX10’ 4-Stream. If you have been facing issues with getting seamless high-speed internet directly on your device, it is because of multiple reasons. Thus, simply upgrading your broadband plan won’t do the trick. You also need to get a high-capacity Wi-Fi router that can deliver that high-speed data to your device.

The newly launched RAX10 – an affordable 4-Stream AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router can be a good option for your home if you want a high network capacity router. The company said that this router is capable of covering up to 7500 square feet of area.

RAX10 Capable of Delivering Up to 1.8 Gbps of Download Speeds

RAX10 is capable of delivering up to 1.8 Gbps of wireless data throughput, which is more than enough for many to replace the physical internet or ethernet cables and go wire-free. It is a dual-band four-stream Wi-Fi 6 wireless router that features 4x more capacity with 40% increased data throughputs and 100% backward compatible with older devices.

The 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz bands of the router are capable of delivering max data throughputs of 600 Mbps and 1200 Mbps, respectively. The RAX10 is powered by a powerful quad-core 1.5 GHz processor and three high-gain antennas and can handle four simultaneous streams of Wi-Fi 6.

This will ensure that users get a lag-free gaming experience and can stream videos in UHD resolution. The router can be configured very easily through the Netgear Nighthawk app. Let’s see what it will cost.

Netgear RAX10 Price in India

Netgear RAX10 4-Stream AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router will be available in India via the official website of Netgear and is priced at a discounted rate of Rs 8,149. You can also check out other Wi-Fi routers from the company that are available on its website and also on its e-commerce platforms.