Netgear Introduces Orbi RBK753 – A Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System Offering Up To 4.2 Gbps Speed

Netgear which is a global networking company has just launched one of its most powerful Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems – the Orbi RBK753. This three-unit (router + 2 satellites) mesh boasts coverage of up to 7,500 sq. ft. with blazing speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps simultaneously on 40+ devices. The new Wi-Fi 6 technology has become quite a necessity as the increasing demands of higher data transfer speeds over multiple simultaneous device connectivity across your entire home put a huge strain on your existing wireless networking system.

More About Orbi RBK753

Even though the older technologies wireless routers can support throughputs of up to 750 Mbps on the 5 GHz band but give up when it comes to connecting multiple devices at once. Now with newer gadgets and laptops sporting the latest Wi-Fi AX (Wi-Fi 6) standards, it might be time to let go of older Wi-Fi routers. Netgear’S Orbi AX4200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK753) gives an unmatched performance using a Tri-band mesh technology. The tri-band includes the two usual bands with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz for regular devices whereas the third band is used by the satellites for seamless connectivity and to deliver maximum speeds throughout your entire home.

The RBK753 is a 3-part router-satellite combo with each unit featuring six antennas with high-powered amplifiers, creating Implicit and Explicit Beamforming for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and MU-MIMO that’s capable of simultaneous data streaming to multiple devices. As far as the processors are considered, the router is powered by a quad-core 1.4 GHz processor with 1GB of RAM.

In addition to this, the router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 x WAN + 3 x LAN) and two on each satellite that allows for high-speed physical connectivity from your ISP or to your devices. One can enjoy blazing speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps in every corner of a home or office up to 7,500sqft when all three RBK753 units combine and work together. The router is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. For security, RBK753 comes with antivirus and data theft protection Netgear Armor. Users can also use the Orbi app to run diagnostics, check who has logged into the Wi-Fi, test the internet speeds and a lot more directly via the smartphone.