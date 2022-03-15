5G Revenues Might Grow at 164% CAGR for Telcos by 2026; Jio, Airtel, Vi Will be Happy: Nokia MBiT 2022

Taking the 5G revenue trends from the global markets, Nokia India, in its annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report, said that by 2026, mobile 5G services are forecasted to generate USD $9 billion, which will be equivalent to 37.7% of total mobile services revenue. The total revenues that the telcos make from 5G services is expected to grow at 164% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from the expected USD $0.2 billion to USD $9 billion in 2026.

Note that these are just predictions and can’t be taken literally as no one really knows how the Indian market is going to react to 5G. The actual data might be more than what Nokia has predicted or less than that.

Worldwide, by 2026, 5G services are expected to generate USD $645 billion, which will be equivalent to 64% of the total mobile revenues, said Nokia India in its report.

5G Use Cases that Nokia Has Identified according to Indian Perspective

The 5G use cases that Nokia has identified for India would go primarily towards sustainability, digitisation, and innovation. The company has already been working with Vodafone Idea (Vi) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and helping the telco with its 5G trials.

Things such as environment monitoring, fieldworker safety, resource management, IoT at scale, smart sensors, asset tracking and more will be possible in India because of 5G.

Nokia said that the two most immediate areas identified for 5G use cases are smart surveillance and public services along with smart transportation. Then there is also smart health and smart education along with cloud gaming that 5G will enable.

A lot of this data also depends on the spectrum pricing and the overall regulatory framework that the Indian telcos will have to grow their business in. Initially, the primary uptakes of 5G services should be the enterprises more than the normal mobile consumers who might not need 5G speeds on their devices.