Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched in India – Features and Price

The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S in India on Tuesday. The newly launched device will be the successor to the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor that debuted in the country in 2020. The Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S is capable of inflating the tires of the vehicles using a built-in battery and without needing any external power source. The device also comes with air pressure support of up to 150psi and includes features such as over inflation prevention and five distinct inflation modes.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S Specifications

As mentioned above, Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S has been launched as a successor to Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor and is said to offer a 45.4% higher inflation performance. The company has claimed that the new device can inflate the tires up to 8 times whereas the previous version was capable of inflating the tires only 5.5 times. In addition to this, the new Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S offers a 114% improved airflow rate over the existing model.

Xiaomi claims that the device is capable of delivering 15 litres of airflow in a minute. In comparison, the older version had a seven litres per minute airflow rate. The device has been launched with five unique inflation modes which have been named Manual Mode, Bicycle Mode, Motorcycle Mode, Car Mode, and Ball Mode. Additionally, a Pressure Maintenance Mode has also been provided that users can access by pressing the mode button five times while holding the light button.

The Pressure Maintenance mode lets you spray foam or water using a PA pot which needs to be purchased separately. This feature can be used for the self-service of a car or a bike. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S has a built-in LED light with an SOS flashing feature which was also available in the previous version. There is also an OLED display for viewing the air pressure output. On purchase, users get a storage bag, Needle Valve Adapter, and a Presta Valve Adapter. The device is backed by a Lithium battery of 14.8Wh power and can be connected via a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S Price

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S has been launched in India at a retail price of Rs 4,499, however, Xiaomi is currently offering the latest air compressor at an introductory price of Rs 2,799. The device can be purchased via the Mi.com site in Black colour.