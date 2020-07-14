Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2,299

Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features digital pressure gauge with auto shut off capability

By July 14th, 2020 AT 1:38 PM
  • Accessories
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Xiaomi has built a vast ecosystem of digital products from smartphones to TV in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in the Indian market today. In case if you don’t know, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is just a portable tire inflator pump which has already been launched in China and available in the UK. The new offering by Xiaomi comes with a built-in lithium battery, and it is available in a special crowdfunding price. Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor also features an autofill to preset pressure and stop.

    Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor: Features and Specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features a portable and convenient design which is small enough to fit in your palms, and it can be easily carried in your car or a backpack. Under the hood, the device features a digital pressure gauge with auto shut off capability. Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features built-in 2000mAh battery which could last up to three hours and can be charged via micro USB port.

    Also, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has an intelligent engine which will allow proper dissipation of heat and reduced vibration for better handheld usage. The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can also be used to inflate sports ball as it automatically measures psi at its pumps. The device will offer an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150psi. The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is designed in a compact way, and it will work with a wide range of nozzles.

    Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor: Pricing and Availability

    The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has been launched under a special crowdfunding programme. The device is priced at Rs 2,299 and the original price of the device is Rs 3,499. Users who are interested in buying the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can visit the official website of Xiaomi and purchase the product. However, the shipping of the device will commence from August 10, 2020. Xiaomi has set the goal of selling 4,000 units of the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in the next 10 days.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme C11 and 30W Dart Charge Power Bank Launched in India: Specifications and Price

    Realme has been launching new products at regular intervals. The pandemic doesn’t seem to affect the plans of the smartphone...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2,299

    Xiaomi has built a vast ecosystem of digital products from smartphones to TV in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has...

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Improvises Spectator Mode to Enhance Anti-Cheating Measures

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the world’s most popular online game. Millions of players play the game’s different maps...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme 6i Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow for Under Rs 15,000

    module-4-img

    Jio Platforms to Receive Rs 730 Crore from Qualcomm Ventures

    module-4-img

    Trai Blocks Bharti Airtel Platinum and Vodafone Idea RedX Postpaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Priced at Rs 12,499 After New Price Hike