Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2,299

Xiaomi has built a vast ecosystem of digital products from smartphones to TV in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in the Indian market today. In case if you don’t know, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is just a portable tire inflator pump which has already been launched in China and available in the UK. The new offering by Xiaomi comes with a built-in lithium battery, and it is available in a special crowdfunding price. Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor also features an autofill to preset pressure and stop.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor: Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features a portable and convenient design which is small enough to fit in your palms, and it can be easily carried in your car or a backpack. Under the hood, the device features a digital pressure gauge with auto shut off capability. Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features built-in 2000mAh battery which could last up to three hours and can be charged via micro USB port.

Also, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has an intelligent engine which will allow proper dissipation of heat and reduced vibration for better handheld usage. The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can also be used to inflate sports ball as it automatically measures psi at its pumps. The device will offer an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150psi. The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is designed in a compact way, and it will work with a wide range of nozzles.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor: Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has been launched under a special crowdfunding programme. The device is priced at Rs 2,299 and the original price of the device is Rs 3,499. Users who are interested in buying the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can visit the official website of Xiaomi and purchase the product. However, the shipping of the device will commence from August 10, 2020. Xiaomi has set the goal of selling 4,000 units of the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in the next 10 days.