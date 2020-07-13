Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Priced at Rs 12,499 After New Price Hike

Price hikes have become a normal thing in the smartphone market since the Indian government introduced higher GST rates for the devices. Many smartphone’s prices were affected due to this. Now it is confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has got yet another price hike in India. The interesting thing to note here is that its last price hike came just a month before in June. The Redmi Note 8 was launched just last year in October. Over the lifetime of the smartphone, it has seen multiple price hikes already. Let’s take a look at the new price of the Redmi Note 8.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 New Price

The new price of Redmi Note 8 has been increased by Rs 500. Earlier the smartphone was selling for Rs 11,999. But now its new price has become Rs 12,499. The same can be confirmed by looking at the website of Mi. The price hike has come for the 4GB+64GB variant. Just for comparison, the smartphone was launched for a price of Rs 9,999 and now it is being sold for Rs 12,499. So over the lifetime of the Redmi Note 8, it has seen a price hike of Rs 2,500. Its another variant with 6GB+128GB price remains unaffected at Rs 14,499.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications

Let’s rewind and look at the specifications of the smartphone. It comes with dual SIM (Nano) technology and runs on Android 9 with MIUI 11 on top. It comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 SoC powering the device along with 6GB RAM. As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens coupled with an 8MP wide-angle lens, and also two 2MP sensors (depth and macro). For selfies, there is a 13MP shooter in the front. The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charger and a USB Type-C port for enabling fast charging.