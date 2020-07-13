Dell XPS Desktop With 10th Generation Intel Processors and Up to 64GB RAM Launched

Dell has upgraded the XPS desktop with the newest 10th generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU’s. Dell XPS desktop is fully configurable for simple tasks, and more premium uses like video editing, gaming, graphic designing and more. Dell offers two variants of the XPS desktop which are the standard and special edition. Both the variants can be customised as per the needs of the users. The cabinet design of the XPS desktop has also been upgraded in a smaller and more appealing chassis.

Dell XPS Desktop: Specifications and Features

Dell XPS desktop is available in two variants which are the standard edition and special edition. The standard edition XPS desktop can be powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10900 processor. In case of special edition XPS desktop, users will get the option select up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10900K processor. As of graphic card configuration, Dell XPS desktop supports both Nvidia GeForce RTX series and AMD Radeon graphic cards. However, the power supply of the desktop depends upon the graphic card. Dell with either supply a 360W or a 500W power supply. Dell XPS desktop comes with four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, display port 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet and one audio port on the back. Towards the front, there are three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port and a headset jack. Users will be able to get up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD + 2TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD configuration.

Dell XPS Desktop: Pricing and Availability

Dell XPS desktop is on sale in the US, Canada and participating Asian and European countries. Dell has not released any official information regarding the availability of XPS desktop in India. As of pricing the standard edition desktop stars from $649.99 (roughly Rs 48,900) and goes up to $,2,659.99 (roughly Rs 2 lakh) which come with Core i9 processor, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GPU. Dell XPS desktop special edition starts at $1,129.99 (roughly Rs 85,000) and goes up to $2,959.99 (roughly 2.23 lakh) which comes with Core i9 processor, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6 GPU. Dell XPS desktop is available in a Night Sky colour. The special edition of the XPS desktop also comes with a Mineral White colour option.