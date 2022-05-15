Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 Review: Great Solution for Home Security

Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 has been in the market for some time now. The technology used on this security camera solution is modern and facilitates great surveillance at convenience to the users. Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 is made for people who are looking to deploy CCTV cameras inside their house to capture anything and everything that goes within the boundaries of their property. The 360-degree technology used on this camera solution helps it in standing out in the market and also offers great convenience to the users as they don’t have to install multiple cameras anymore to see what’s going inside their house in different directions.

Well, of course, multiple cameras do help in watching what’s happening more accurately, but this camera solution from Kent can be placed anywhere and users can set it to look around in any direction they want and keep changing it as per their wish. Let’s look at the product and its features in a little more depth.

Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 Body and Design Review

Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 is a stylish and modern looking security camera. It has a plate at the bottom, which helps the camera in rotating 360-degree with ease. To be honest, it looks like a small robot from afar. The Kent CamEye branding is on the front under the camera area, and just below it is the LED light which will help the user understand what kind of mode the security camera is in.

At the back, you get quite a big speaker. It is where the camera can be manually opened as well. Don’t try to open it yourself, though, as it is not required for setting up the camera. At the bottom of the circular plate, you get an open space for fitting a screw so that you can mount the camera anywhere you want to.

At the bottom only, there’s a button for resetting the camera. It will play a major role in helping you with setting it up. Just beside the reset button, you will see a small open space – that’s for inserting the SD card.

The body of the Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 is very light and small. Thus, you can hold it using one hand without any hassle. Let’s see what its features and specifications are.

Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 Features and Specifications

The Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 security camera is a great solution because of its features and specifications. First of all, it can move 360 degrees, giving a panoramic view of the area where it is installed. Further, the camera has intelligent sensors which can detect motion in a particular area.

Users can insert up to 128GB of memory card inside the camera to record the footage. The camera also supports Night Vision meaning users can track what’s happening even in the dark. The two-way calling feature is very cool as it will allow people to talk to each other.

Through the mobile app, users can activate the mic and speak. The audio will go straight to the camera in real-time, and the person nearby will be able to hear the message clearly. Communication happens in real-time if the internet connection is good enough.

The camera also allows event-based cloud recording for the users. There’s a 2MP sensor inside the solution which can record video at up to 1080p resolution (FHD). For recording everything in the cloud, you will have to take a paid plan from the company.

For seven days, the plan will cost Rs 150; for 150 days, the cost goes up to Rs 250, and for a month, the price is Rs 400. Cloud recordings can be played back anytime the user wants to.

The Kent CamEye app on your smartphone will give you smart alerts with 12-second videos of what is happening. Further, there’s an intruder alarm that will go off whenever there’s some suspicious activity in the active zone or the surveillance area.

Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 Setting Up Process

It is very simple and easy to set up the Kent CamEye HomeCam 360. You just have to download the Kent CamEye app on your smartphone. Then, log in and proceed to register the device. You can select the ‘HomeCam 360’ option inside the application and then scan the QR code in the product or just enter its serial number and key manually.

Make sure the camera is connected to the adapter provided inside the box, and the adapter is connected to an active power source. Then, you will see the LED light blinking red. Find the reset button at the bottom and press it twice until the LED light starts blinking in purple colour as well.

Then all you have to do is scan the QR code on your smartphone via the camera. Just turn the face of your smartphone with the QR code towards the eye of the camera, and the rest will happen automatically. Ensure that your smartphone is connected to a strong Wi-Fi delivered on a 2.4 GHz network.

It will take a few minutes until the camera is set up. Once the set-up is done, all you have to do is navigate to the home screen of the app, and you will see the camera name of the recently added camera. Select that, and you will be able to access the camera’s live footage and other settings.

The Kent CamEye app is very easy to navigate through. It was my first experience with the application, and it was very seamless. You can change all the settings of the camera via this one app which is awesome.

All the cloud recordings, images, and more will be present in this app for users to access.

Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 Price and Conclusion

The Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 is available for Rs 2,749 on multiple platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart. It is very easy to install the camera, and the mobile app is also very user-friendly, adding to the customer experience as a whole.

You can take pictures/screenshots of the live feed, talk to people via the camera, and much more with the Kent CamEye HomeCam 360. If you are looking for a home security solution, the Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 can be one of the top choices in India.

The footage quality is also pretty good and real-time if the internet connection is pretty strong. A fiber broadband connection installed near the camera could be a good option to ensure that the camera keeps on recording all the time and uploading the footage to the cloud.