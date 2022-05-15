iPhone SE 3 Now Available at the Price of iPhone SE 2020 – Check How

An amazing offer knocks on the doors of the Apple fans as the latest Apple iPhone SE 3 is now available at the price of the iPhone SE launched in 2020. iPhone SE 3 was introduced by the company in March and was highly anticipated as it features the iPhone 13 chip at a comparatively reasonable price tag. iPhone SE 3 comes with the company’s latest and most powerful A15 Bionic chipset along with a better camera and better performance than its previous version – the iPhone SE 2020. To recall, iPhone SE was launched at a price tag of Rs 43,900. Let’s take a look at how you can get the new iPhone SE 3 at the price of the iPhone SE 2020.

The Offer on Flipkart

The e-commerce giant Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone SE for the price of iPhone SE 2020, however, there’s a bit of a catch. The iPhone SE 3 was launched by the company with a price tag of Rs 43,900 for its base model with 64GB storage and when you go on Flipkart you can get a flat Rs 2,000 discount on the device straightway. Although, the deal becomes sweeter if you have the Flipkart Axis Bank card with which you can get an additional 5% cashback.

But to actually get the iPhone SE 3 at the price of the iPhone SE 2020, you need to own an older iPhone. As a part of the offer being provided by Flipkart, you can exchange your old iPhones and get up to Rs 16,000 off on the iPhone SE 3. For an instance, if you own an old 64GB iPhone 11 you can exchange and get a Rs 13,800 discount on the purchase of the new iPhone SE 3. However, it is advised that the interested buyers go through the terms and conditions of the exchange offers on Flipkart before making a purchase.

To recall the specifications, iPhone SE 3 comes with somewhat the same design as the iPhone 8 series. The iPhone SE 3 runs on A15 Bionic SoC and supports 5G. iPhone SE 3 comes with a single 12MP primary sensor at the rear with improved photography because of the chipset, says Apple.