iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE 3: What Should You Buy

Apple came out with the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 recently. The smartphone is currently in the slightly more affordable range as compared to the iPhone 13 series devices. But then there is the iPhone 12 mini, which launched in 2020 and runs on A14 Bionic SoC. However, it is slightly more expensive than the iPhone SE 3 right now. Many people believe that the iPhone 12 mini is a better choice than the iPhone SE 3, and some believe the opposite of this. Thus, let’s take a look at which device is actually better today.

Big Question of 5G With the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE 3

The iPhone SE 3 runs on A15 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 12 mini runs on the previous generation A14 Bionic. What’s worth noting here is that both are 5G supportive. The difference between both chips is in the power and performance they bring into play. Apple’s website says that iPhone 12 mini can support 5G in India.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE 3: Better Camera?

iPhone SE 3 comes with a single 12MP primary sensor at the rear with improved photography because of the chipset, says Apple. However, don’t forget that the iPhone 12 mini also has an ultra-wide-angle camera too. This is not there in the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE 3: Display Comparison

The iPhone SE 3 retains the design of the iPhone 8 series. Thus, it comes with 4.7-inch, which is much smaller than the iPhone 12 mini display, which comes with a 5.4-inch display. Thus, looking at anything on the iPhone 12 mini might feel better in comparison to the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE 3: Price in India

One thing that you should know about both smartphones is that both are excellent devices in their category, and both can be a perfect option for long-term use. The design of the iPhone SE 3 is old and thus might feel more like a home to the people who are currently using the iPhone 8 series devices. But the iPhone 12 mini is a compact and powerful smartphone with a slightly more modern look.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 49,999 in India (Flipkart) for the 64GB variant, while the iPhone SE 3 starts at Rs 43,900 for the 64GB variant. Thus, there’s a big price difference between both smartphones too. However, under the exchange offer, you can reduce the price of these devices significantly.

If you are thinking of buying either of these, you will probably end up with a device that’s more or less very good in experience as both are seriously good performers. Well, it’s a little too early to say that about the iPhone SE 3 as the reviews are not out yet, but there’s no doubt that it will also be a beast in performance.