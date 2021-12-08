iPhone 12 mini Available at Under Rs 30000 on Flipkart

As the end of the year approaches, customers expect all the major online retail stores to offer an end of the season sale. And as anticipated, the online shopping platform Flipkart has already initiated its end of the season sale, which has been called Flipkart Mobile Bonanza. The two-day sale began yesterday that is December 7, and ends tonight. One of the fascinating deals of this sale is the price cut of the iPhone 12 mini. Alongside iPhone 12 mini, users can also find a bunch of offers under the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, which includes smartphones from Realme, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo and many more.

The Discount Offer on Flipkart

The prices mentioned for iPhone 12 mini under the Flipkart Bonanza sale is quite remarkable. For the 64GB variant of the device, the price tag has been brought down to Rs 44,999 from its original price of Rs 59,999. This is not where the offer ends, as users can further get an exchange offer using which they can get up to an additional Rs 16,050 discount on the purchase of the iPhone 12 mini. This can take the price of the device under Rs 30,000 for the users who would be interested in purchasing it. However, it is to be noted that the applicability of the exchange offer depends entirely on the device and its working condition.

There are some additional offers that have been provided for the iPhone 12 mini under the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, which includes a Bank Offer of Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later on the order of Rs 500 or above. Furthermore, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cardholders can also receive 5% extra Unlimited Cashback. Users can also get a 20% discount on their first transaction if they use Amex Network Cards from ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, or Mobikwik.

Specifications of the Device

To recall the specifications of the iPhone 12 mini for the users who might be interested in buying the smartphone, the device comes with a 5.4-inch HDR display screen and operates on the iOS 14 operating system. The smartphone is powered by the tech giant’s own A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine. The camera module of the device includes a double rear camera setup which consists of two 12MP lenses, and on the front has another 12MP selfie shooter.