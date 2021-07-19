iPhone SE 3rd Gen Sporting A14 Bionic Chip Might Launch in 2022

Cupertino-giant Apple had launched the iPhone SE 2020 last year, bringing back to SE moniker that was first spotted on the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. It was responsible for bringing back the smaller form factor that became increasingly uncommon owing to the hype around larger devices.

The 2020 SE did the same thing as the OG version, as it became a welcome change in the world of larger handsets that became too much to handle, feeling more like a tablet rather than a smartphone. Now it seems that Apple might unveil a third-generation iPhone SE in 2022.

A new report released by MacRumors, which cites famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s investor note, has claimed that Apple could unveil the iPhone SE 3 during the first half of 2022. The analyst further shared additional details on the design and specifications that could be on offer for the next small iPhone.

iPhone SE 3rd Gen Expected Release Date

Further reports by GizChina suggest that the iPhone SE could make use of the A14 Bionic chipset which is found on the iPhone 12 series of devices. This will be an upgrade considering how the iPhone SE 2020 was released with the A13 Bionic chipset.

Another MacRumors report, that cites analyst Kuo, claimed that Apple will be retaining the iPhone SE 2020’s design for the successor. This basically means that the device will opt to make use of a Home button for Touch ID and will probably sport thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display, which in 2022 might look extremely outdated.

The device will also be showcased as the cheapest 5G iPhone ever, which should mean that the pricing will be competitive, as, in the current portfolio, the cheapest 5G smartphone is the iPhone 12 Mini, which retails at $699, meaning that the SE3 will most likely cost less, with a probable rate of $599.

We could see the third-gen iPhone SE launch during the first half of 2022, meaning a launch can be expected in April or March of 2022, with chances of a launch during WWDC 2022, which usually takes place in the month of June.

Kuo had also stated earlier that Apple could launch a 6-inch iPhone complete with an LCD display with support for Face ID. The device will feature 5G network support and should be a part of the SE family. This particular device could launch in 2023, which is a bit far away.