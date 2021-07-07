iPhone 14 Might be a Much Better Upgrade Than iPhone 13

Apple is going to be using LTPO OLED displays to ensure that customers can get a very smooth screen experience without facing any battery issues. In the iPhone 13 series, only select devices might come with such a display. But according to a report from the Elec, the iPhone 14 series might feature a LTPO OLED display on all of its devices.

    iPhone 14

    The only thing that iPhones lack at the moment is a high refresh rate display support. None of the iPhone 12 models has support for more than 60Hz refresh rate and can still burn a hole in the pockets of the customers. It is all expected to change with the iPhone 13 series, which might feature smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate. However, not all the models of the iPhone 13 series might come with a 120Hz refresh. As per the reports online, the 120Hz refresh rate support might only be provided to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. But this is expected to change with the iPhone 14 series. Here’s all you should know.

    iPhone 14 Series all Devices Might Come With 120Hz Refresh Rate Support

    This is why, if you are going to go for an upgrade for your iPhone and are thinking of buying the vanilla iPhone 13 that will launch later in the year, you should better wait for the iPhone 14 series. This because you won’t have to spend your hard-earned money on a very expensive device and still get the same 60Hz refresh rate display.

    Even Rs 15,000 devices today come with high refresh rate support which just makes Apple look really bad. That said, the iPhone 13 will have a suite of enhancements over the iPhone 12 series that had launched last year. If you are looking to buy an iPhone later in the year, just wait another year and get a better device if the display is very important to you.

    Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

