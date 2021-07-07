Boat Watch Xtend Is a Compelling Buy for Rs 3000!

Popular Indian wearable brand Boat on Wednesday officially announced its latest smartwatch, the Boat Watch Xtend in India. The company had been teasing the product since June and, the USP of the product is the support for Alexa voice assistant.

Statistically, this marks the fifth smartwatch to have been launched by Boat, after having launched four varying models in the past couple of years. In terms of what the Boat Watch Xtend has to offer, it comes with the aforementioned Alexa voice assistant built-in, which can allow for the setting of reminders, alarms as well as answering any queries that the user might have.

When it comes to key specifications, the watch comes with a 1.69-inch LCD capacitive touch display and is sold in Olive Green, Sandy Cream, Pitch Black and Deep Blue colours.

The Boat Watch Xtend can be bought for an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will be on offer for sale via popular E-Commerce site Amazon.in as well as Boat’s official website. As mentioned earlier, the Watch Xtend is offered in four different hues, namely Olive Green, Sandy Cream, Deep Blue and Pitch Black.

Boat Watch Xtend: Features and Specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the Watch Xtend, the watch comes equipped with a 1.69-inch LCD display. The Watch Xtend also offers over 50 cloud-based watch faces available via the Boat wave app. The screen brightness level can also be adjusted on the smartwatch, something that few smartwatches have offered in the budget segment, with the option to adjust it according to the time set within the app.

This however means that no manual interaction is required to adjust the brightness level. Similar to certain other Boat smartwatch offerings, the Watch Xtend comes equipped with handy tools like music control, DND, find my phone and Weather. Apart from this, the new watch also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. Notification alerts for texts, alarms, calls and third-party applications are also provided.

For other features, the smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring and sleep monitoring. The Watch Xtend also offers 14 fitness modes that include indoor walking, outdoor cycling, hiking yoga, outdoor walking, workout, pool swimming, indoor running, cricket, rowing, elliptical, spinning bike, open water swimming and outdoor running. In terms of battery life, the watch packs in a 300 mAh battery that can offer 7 days of life of a single charge.