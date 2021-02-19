Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Launched in India With Dolby Atmos 3.0

Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA has just been launched for the Indian market and it should be in direct competition with the Philips TAB5305 launched yesterday

February 19th, 2021
  Technology News
    boat-aavante-bar-4000da-launched-in-india

    Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA has just been launched for the Indian market and it should be in direct competition with the Philips TAB5305 launched yesterday. Both the speakers are right now selling in the same price range. But in terms of specifications, the Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA is very much ahead of the Philips TAB5305. In fact, it can compete directly with the Philips TAB7305. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA.

    Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Specifications

    Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA comes with a 2.1.2 soundbar with subwoofer configuration and a 60W wired subwoofer. There are a total of seven Digital Audio Power Amplifier drivers where four are 2.25-inch drivers, two are 2-inch drivers and a single 6.5-inch driver.

    Together, these drivers can deliver a sound output of up to 30W, 10W, and 60W respectively where the 60W sound output will come from the subwoofer. Focusing on the soundbar, it has a frequency response range of up to 20,000Hz and offers a total power output of 200W.

    It utilises Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity up to a range of 10 metres and then it also has a USB port, HDMI, optical port, with Audio Return Channel (ARC) feature. It supports Dolby Atmos 3D technology and comes with a master remote control that runs on two AAA batteries. You can also mount the Boat Avante Bar 4000DA into the wall of your home/office. Its subwoofer measures 367x314x190mm and the soundbar measures 960x74x94mm.

    Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Price

    Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA has launched for a price of Rs 14,999. It will be selling via Flipkart and the official website of Boat India from tomorrow, 12 AM. The website of Boat has listed the product’s price as 24,990, so Rs 14,999 could be the introductory price from the company. Boat has not specified the last date for the introductory price offer.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

