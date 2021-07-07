Telecom Industry Fighting for Chipsets With Automotive Sector

The US telecom industry is a little unhappy with the government because of the ‘special treatment’ that it is about to receive. As per a Lightreading report, the American Automotive Policy Council Trade association said that the government should construct facilities for that can manufacture auto-grade wafers/chips.

By July 7th, 2021 AT 12:18 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Telecom industry

    The chipset shortage has started becoming evident throughout the world. Because of issues in the supply chain, the semi-conductor companies aren’t able to fulfil the orders in the capacity they used to. It is worth noting that telecom and smartphone/tech industries aren’t the only ones that require chipsets to make their products function. Others, including the automotive industry, also require it. Because of the low supply, even the normal demand seems too high. Whenever a resource or a component starts becoming scarce, companies and industries start fighting over it. This is what is happening right now with the chipsets.

    Telecom Industry Unhappy With Automotive Sector Getting ‘Special Treatment’

    The US telecom industry is a little unhappy with the government because of the ‘special treatment’ that it is about to receive. As per a Lightreading report, the American Automotive Policy Council Trade association said that the government should construct facilities that can manufacture auto-grade wafers/chips.

    The Alliance for Automotive Innovation trade group feels the same and believes that the government should set aside a little portion of its budget so that new chipset facilities can be built to help the auto industry that has been ‘uniquely’ affected because of the chipset shortage.

    But the US telecom industry believes that no such special treatment should be provided to the auto industry. As per the telecom industry, each and every sector has been affected by the chipset shortage; thus, it won’t be fair to everyone else if the auto industry is the only one getting special treatment or help from the government.

    This makes sense since every industry that used or relied on chipsets for the manufacturing of their products are facing severe shortages right now. Thus it wouldn’t be fair for any government around the world to favour one particular industry at the expense of chipset shortage. It will be interesting to see where this argument leads to.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    RCom Lenders Eye Fresh Bids With Deloitte

    Reliance Communications have been under heavy distress because of the cash-crunch and bankruptcy situation. Back on Tuesday, the shares of...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Enterprises Partners With Dixon Technologies to Make Telecom Gear

    The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is one of the biggest flagship bets by the central government in recent times...

    module-4-img

    Telecom Industry Fighting for Chipsets With Automotive Sector

    The chipset shortage has started becoming evident throughout the world. Because of issues in the supply chain, the semi-conductor companies...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    How Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign Is Elevating the Tech Space in India

    module-4-img

    Mi India Witnesses Boost in Rs 20,000 – Rs 45,000 Smartphone Segment

    module-4-img

    Panasonic 4K, Smart TVs to Bring the Heat Back in Market

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Multi-device Feature Might Rollout for Beta Users Soon