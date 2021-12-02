According to recent reports, Realme has increased the price of its Realme C11 budget smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer has hiked the price of its smartphone without making any announcements and this would also mark the second time when the price of the same device has been increased. The Rs 500 surge in the price of the device is now visible on Realme online store, Flipkart, and other platforms along with the retail stores.

The New Price List of the Device

The updated price of the smartphone for a second time was first noticed in a report by 91mobiles and some retailers have also confirmed the fact. The price of the Realme C11 smartphone has been updated for both of its variants. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will now cost Rs 7,499 instead of its former retail price of Rs 6,999. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model of Realme C11 is now going to cost Rs 8,999 in place of its previous selling price of Rs 8,799.

With the competition pertaining from other brands in the market such as Redmi, Motorola, Micromax, Tecno, among others, the latest price hike of Realme C11 might not be a good decision for the device’s future. Realme C11 is not the only smartphone that witnessed a price hike as the smartphone maker has also recently increased the prices of its other devices including Realme C25s, Realme 8, Realme 21, and Realme 8 5G.

Specifications of the Device

To recall the specs of the device, Realme C11 comes with a display featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs on an octa-core 1.6GHz processor and an IMG 8322 GPU. The device supports expandable memory via SD card up to 256GB in addition to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone operates on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The rear side of the device features an 8MP camera complemented with a LED flashlight. The device comes with a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and is available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey color options.