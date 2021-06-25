Realme C11 (2021) Is the Latest Budget Entrant From Realme

Realme India on Friday silently launched the Realme C11 (2021) in India after the device was initially launched in the month of May globally. In case you were wondering, till today, the device was on offer via Russia’s Aliexpress and Lazada in the Philippines. Today, however, the device has debuted in the Indian market.

This offering from Realme oddly features a Unisoc SC9863A processor. The handset also includes a 6.5-inch display with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an 8MP rear-facing camera. The C11 (2021) comes with a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a Micro-USB port.

Realme C11 (2021): Specifications

The Realme C11 (2021) makes use of a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of HD+. The display has a screen to body ratio of 89.5% and an aspect ratio of 20:9, complete with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

For power, the device relies on an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor, which is coupled with the IMG8322 GPU. This processor and GPU combo is aided by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage on the handset is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device boots Realme UI on top of Android 11 (Go Edition).

When it comes to the optics side of things, the device packs in an 8MP rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The 8MP camera at the rear is coupled with a LED flash. For selfies, the phone comes with a 5MP camera unit.

The device also offers connectivity options such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ GLONASS/, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio. The smartphone weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2× 76.4× 8.9mm.

Realme C11 (2021): Pricing and Availability

Regarding the pricing and availability, the device is on offer in two colours, namely Cool Grey and Cool Blue, with the price for the Realme C11 (2021) set at Rs 6,999. Interestingly, the handset comes with an introductory offer that prices it at Rs 6,799 with availability via Amazon, Realme’s online stores and offline outlets of the company.

Interestingly this is not the first launch from Realme, considering how the company recently added to its Narzo series of devices by including the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G devices to the lineup, both of which offer compelling features and a rich spec sheet for a decent price.