World Looks Up to India for 5G and Other Connectivity Solutions: PM Modi

The fifth edition of the India Mobile Congress began today with a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three-day-long event, India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2021 was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railway, Ashwini Vaishnaw in the presence of many other key delegates. IMC is the largest telecom, media and technology conference in South Asia and is organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The Message from Prime Minister

The message from the Prime Minister of the country said that a big reason behind the country’s development is the role of India’s telecom sector and IT industry and is sure to take India into a much prosperous future. The message from the Prime Minister further said that the global market expects India to come up with technology-based solutions that are both affordable and sustainable, whether it is 5G technology or artificial intelligence and technologies such as virtual reality, cloud, Internet of Things and robotics and more.

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the session for IMC and in his address, he said that the Indian telecom industry has been on a constant rise for the last seven years. He said that country has reached around 23 lakhs base stations in the country from just around six and a half lakhs 7 years ago. He said that connecting the mass from all walks of life has been the goal of the current government and the government is intended to equally serve most marginalized sections of the society.

He talked about how the recent reforms in telecom regulations have brought about people-oriented procedural changes since the digitization of services has been creating disruptions in the society even though it is also creating new opportunities. He said that the world is moving towards a digital era and it is about time that Indian entrepreneurs, students, scientists, engineers come up with new solutions to serve the country.